Tierney was traded from the Sharks to the Senators on Thursday. San Jose has also sent Rudolf Balcers, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, a 2019 second round pick, 2020 first-rounder and a pair of conditional picks in exchange for Erik Karlsson, Francis Perron and a first-round selection in 2019 or 2020.

Tierney swaps sweaters for the first time in his NHL career. To date, he's collected 104 points (41 goals, 63 assists) over 284 games -- all with San Jose. While the Ontario native has only averaged 14:15 of ice time in his career, that figure could rise now that he's with a rebuilding club looking for an identity and new leader after shipping Karlsson to the Bay Area. Tierney can be inserted on the power play and penalty kill, but fantasy owners need to remember that he's moved from a playoff contending team with long odds of being in the top half of the Atlantic Division standings this year.