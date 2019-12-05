Tierney produced two helpers and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Tierney had a strong performance, with his assists coming on Connor Brown's go-ahead goal in the second period and Vladislav Namestnikov's insurance tally in the third. Tierney is up to 14 points, 37 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through 29 games this season. The center is on track to record a third consecutive 40-point campaign.