Senators' Chris Tierney: Delivers pair of assists
Tierney produced two helpers and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Tierney had a strong performance, with his assists coming on Connor Brown's go-ahead goal in the second period and Vladislav Namestnikov's insurance tally in the third. Tierney is up to 14 points, 37 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through 29 games this season. The center is on track to record a third consecutive 40-point campaign.
