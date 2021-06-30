Tierney saw a dip in his numbers in 2020-21, scoring 19 points in 55 games.

Tierney's goal totals were in line with his normal-season numbers, but his assists were down, as he averaged just 0.24 APG in 2020-21, compared to 0.37 APG the year before. Tierney is a UFA in 2022, so he could be a nice add in daily leagues as he tries to prove he deserves a new deal, either in Ottawa or elsewhere.