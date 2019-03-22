Senators' Chris Tierney: Expected to return Saturday
Tierney (illness) is on track to return against Edmonton, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Tierney had a goal in his first meeting against the Oilers this year, and his recent five-game point streak suggests that he's back on track after slumping through most of February. He's a solid option in deep formats.
