Tierney managed to pick up an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Tierney doesn't draw much fanfare in the fantasy realm due to his scant role with the Sens, but he's posted at least 20 points in six of his eight seasons, and he can make it a seventh with two more points in Ottawa's final three games. With six goals and 12 assists, he's nearly mirrored his output from 2020-21, albeit in 12 more games.