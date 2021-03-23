Tierney registered the game-winning goal with 2:26 left in the third period of Monday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Tierney found a rebound in the slot and fired it past Jacob Markstrom to break a 1-1 tie. It was Tierney's first goal since Jan. 21, bringing to an end his 29-game dry spell. In fact, Tierney had lit the lamp three times in his first four contests of the season before falling into his two-month slump. The 26-year-old has 12 points in 34 games after a 37-point campaign in 2019-20.