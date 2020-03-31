Senators' Chris Tierney: Hits hiatus with flurry
Tierney has seven points in his last nine games, his strongest stretch of the year.
Given that he has just 37 points all season, this could be quite the finish if regular-season games are not completed. However, it's probably not sustainable when hockey resumes, given that it took so long for it to occur. Look at Tierney as more of an option for deeper leagues in 2020-21.
