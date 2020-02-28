Senators' Chris Tierney: In giving mood Thursday
Tierney dished out three helpers in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Tierney had just four assists without a goal in 13 previous February contests, so this bushel of apples came out of nowhere. It's still hard to trust Tierney despite his prominent role in Ottawa's depleted forward group, but this was a nice night.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Tierney: Records assist•
-
Senators' Chris Tierney: Beats Devils on breakaway•
-
Senators' Chris Tierney: Snaps goal drought•
-
Senators' Chris Tierney: Records eight points in December•
-
Senators' Chris Tierney: Collects three points in win•
-
Senators' Chris Tierney: Delivers pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.