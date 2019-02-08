Senators' Chris Tierney: Inching towards career points mark
Tierney dished out two helpers to go with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over Anaheim.
Tierney's quietly putting together a career season, as he's already just five points shy of last year's career-high 40 in 28 fewer games. Only six of his 35 points have been goals, though, as the former Shark is converting on a career-low 7.1 percent of his shots. Considering Tierney more than doubled that rate at 14.4 percent with San Jose last season, there's some buy-low potential to be found with the 24-year-old center.
