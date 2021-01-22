Tierney scored a goal on his only shot and had two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Tierney foiled Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid with just under three minutes remaining, scoring on a redirection while driving to the net. It was the third goal in four games for Ottawa's third-line center, who's managed to score on all three of his shots on goal early in the season. Even once regression inevitably hits, Tierney is a solid bottom-six player who had 11 goals and 37 points in 71 games a year ago.