Tierney scored a goal and an assist with two shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Tierney opened the scoring just over six minutes into the first period, driving hard to the net to slam home a Thomas Chabot rebound. It was the third goal of the year for Tierney and his second in the last three games. The 25-year-old scored a career-high 17 goals in 82 games a couple of years ago for San Jose, but will be hard-pressed to reach that total with the low-scoring Senators. He had nine goals in 81 games for Ottawa in 2018-19.