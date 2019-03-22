Senators' Chris Tierney: Out with flu
Tierney (flu) will not play Thursday in Calgary.
In Tierney's place, Vitaly Abramov will be making his NHL debut. Tierney should be good to return to his top-six spot Saturday in Edmonton, but we'll await confirmation of that following Thursday night's contest.
