Tierney provided a power-play assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

The helper gave Tierney a five-game point streak, during which he's collected two goals and three assists. Tierney's first season in Ottawa has been a success, as he's extended his career high to 46 points (nine goals, 37 helpers) in 73 contests. He's been a rewarding depth addition for fantasy owners that can cover his minus-18 rating.