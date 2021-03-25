Tierney scored his fifth goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
His tally midway through the third period broke a 1-1 tie, and gave Tierney his second straight game-winning goal against Calgary. Despite his recent heroics and current top-six role, on the season the 26-year-old has a modest 13 points through 35 games.
