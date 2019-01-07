Tierney notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old had only two helpers in his prior nine games, but he was able to recapture his early-season form again for at least one night. Tierney now has four goals and 26 points through 43 games, and he's already tied his previous career high with seven power-play points (all helpers) on the year.