Tierney agreed to terms on a two-year, $7.0 million contract with Ottawa on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Tierney failed to register a third straight 40-point season this year by just three points and likely would have reached that threshold were it not for the league going on hiatus. The center figures to continue filling a third-line role for the club this season and could push for a bigger role throughout the year, including logging more minutes on the power play.