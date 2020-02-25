Senators' Chris Tierney: Records assist
Tierney managed an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Tierney set up Connor Brown for the first of his two goals in the game. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Tierney, although his goal drought extended to 12 contests. The 25-year-old has compiled 31 points, 86 shots and a minus-5 rating through 63 outings this year.
