Tierney managed an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tierney set up Connor Brown for the first of his two goals in the game. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Tierney, although his goal drought extended to 12 contests. The 25-year-old has compiled 31 points, 86 shots and a minus-5 rating through 63 outings this year.