Play

Tierney remains on pace for a third straight 40-point campaign, as he's on 20 points at the halfway mark of the year.

Tierney is never going to be spectacular, but he can be a decent contributor in deep leagues when he has the right matchup. He's a depth guy who has his place in a starting lineup in deeper leagues when Ottawa has a packed week of games, or when he gets a favorable matchup in daily formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories