Tierney collected an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Tierney had the secondary helper on Drake Batherson's second of two goals in a span of 53 seconds. The 26-year-old Tierney has only two helpers in eight games since the start of March. The veteran center is up to 11 points, 29 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 31 outings overall.
