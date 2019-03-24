Tierney returned from illness Saturday and logged 11:46 in a 4-3 overtime win.

He was pretty invisible to be honest. No shots, even on the power play, and just a 40 percent winning percentage in the face off dot. The flu can take a lot out of anyone who gets it, pro hockey players included. It may take a couple more days for Tierney to get his strength back. However, you can put him back in your lineup if he's a better option than what you've got there now.