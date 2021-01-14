Tierney (undisclosed) was back on the ice for Wednesday's practice session, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Tierney retook his spot on the third line after linking up with the first group. The 26-year-old center registered 37 points in 71 contests last year and figures to produce at a similar rate in 2020-21, starting with Friday's clash with the Maple Leafs.
