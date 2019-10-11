Tierney potted a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.

Tierney's tally gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead heading into the second intermission, but St. Louis dominated the third period and walked away with the road win. After logging 48 points in his first season with the Senators, Tierney has a goal and an assist through three games in 2019-20.

