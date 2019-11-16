Senators' Chris Tierney: Sends helper
Tierney managed an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.
Tierney set up Filip Chlapik's go-ahead goal in the second period, which produced the final score. The 25-year-old center has just three assists in his last nine games, but Tierney is at nine points in 19 games overall this year. He's currently playing center on Ottawa's fourth line -- a role that won't lead to much offense for the two-time 40-point man.
