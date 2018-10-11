Senators' Chris Tierney: Sets up three goals Wednesday
Tierney collected three power-play assists but still ended up with a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 home loss to the Flyers.
Tierney's power-play apples paid him no favors in offsetting his ugly plus-minus output, but he proved to be a tremendous value play in most DFS contests on this three-game slate. Acquired in the Erik Karlsson trade, Tierney is a quality two-way forward who seems poised to take on a much larger role than he'd ever seen over his four years with the Sharks. Consider picking him up in deep season-long leagues if you're already short-staffed at the center position.
