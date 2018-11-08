Senators' Chris Tierney: Sets up two markers Tuesday
Tierney had a pair of assists Tuesday in a 7-3 rout of New Jersey.
With 12 assists, Tierney is running well ahead of his total from last season's 23 with San Jose. He's not a bad play in deep season-long leagues, but because he's a pass-first player at a deep position, his value is limited in leagues with a more standard player pool.
