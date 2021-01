Tierney (undisclosed) was on the ice with the Senators' second practice group Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Tierney was still unable to join the main group but the fact that he is at least skating is a good sign. Still, there is just over a week left until the season opener versus Toronto on Jan. 15. The 26-year-old center garnered 11 goals and 26 helpers last year and should be capable of producing at a similar rate in a top-six role this season.