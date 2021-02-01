Tierney recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.
Tierney had the secondary helper on Austin Watson's third-period goal, which was the last in the contest. Offense hasn't been easy to come by for Tierney -- he has three goals and an assist in nine outings.
