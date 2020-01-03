Senators' Chris Tierney: Snaps goal drought
Tierney scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Florida.
It was the first goal in 10 games for Tierney, who last found the net in a Dec. 9 win over Boston. He's generated more than one shot on goal in a game just once since the start of December but has still managed to chip in periodic offense for the Senators. Tierney has five goals and 21 points in 41 games on the season.
