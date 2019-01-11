Senators' Chris Tierney: Strikes twice in win
Tierney scored a pair of goals, including the go-ahead marker, in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
Tierney has now scored five points in his past three games and seems to have rediscovered the form that made him a solid option at the year's beginning. If you're looking for help in daily leagues, he's not a bad option at the moment.
