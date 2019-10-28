Senators' Chris Tierney: Supplies assist
Tierney managed an assist and a pair of blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Tierney's helper came on the first of two goals by Nick Paul in the contest. With five points in his last six games, Tierney is beginning to find his scoring touch this year. The center has seven points in 11 appearances overall while enjoying a top-six role.
