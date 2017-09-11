Senators' Chris VandeVelde: Joining Sens on PTO agreement
VandeVelde signed a professional tryout agreement with Ottawa on Monday, Ian Mendes of TSN reports.
Having played nearly every game for the Flyers over the past three seasons, VandeVelde will have a shot to make the Sens in a similar bottom-six role that he filled in Philadelphia. Though he's far from the most offensively gifted player in the league, VandeVelde was able to produce 15, 14 and 15 points in the past three seasons while logging at least 114 hits in each. Unlike many of the other players agreeing to PTOs around the league, VandeVelde seems to have a realistic shot of landing on an Opening Night roster.
