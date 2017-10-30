Senators' Chris Wideman: Back in action Monday
Wideman (neck) will suit up against the Canadiens on Monday.
Considering the Senators have just seven blueliners on the 23-man roster, the announcement that all seven of them will be in the game-day lineup effectively clears Wideman for Monday's clash. When healthy, the Missouri native has been averaging a mere 12:18 of ice time and is a likely candidate to get relegated to the press box if coach Guy Boucher reverts to a 12-forward, six-defenseman game plan.
