Wideman (neck) will suit up against the Canadiens on Monday.

Considering the Senators have just seven blueliners on the 23-man roster, the announcement that all seven of them will be in the game-day lineup effectively clears Wideman for Monday's clash. When healthy, the Missouri native has been averaging a mere 12:18 of ice time and is a likely candidate to get relegated to the press box if coach Guy Boucher reverts to a 12-forward, six-defenseman game plan.