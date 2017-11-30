Wideman (hamstring) could be lost for the season if he elects for surgery, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wideman, who was on the way to his best season a third-year NHLer with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 16 games, reportedly will meet with doctors Thursday to discuss his injury. It's already been established that the burgeoning blueliner will be lost for months, but soon enough, you will have a better clue as to whether he can be safely dropped in all leagues.