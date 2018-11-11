Senators' Chris Wideman: Dealing with lower-body issue
Wideman (lower body) will sit out of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Wideman's absence will open the door for Nick Paul to crack the lineup. The 28-year-old has been cold lately with zero points and a minus-4 rating in the last five outings. His next chance to play will be Thursday versus the Red Wings.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Nets pair in win•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Settling into regular-season action•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Inks extension with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Out for rest of season•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: May still play this season•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Practices in full Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...