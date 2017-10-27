Senators' Chris Wideman: Injured during Thursday's tilt
Wideman exited Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers in the third period after taking a hard hit from Philadelphia's Radko Gudas, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Gudas received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Wideman, so he'll likely be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety. If Wideman is unavailable for Friday's matchup with New Jersey, the Senators will need to promote a player from the AHL to slot into his spot on the team's third pairing against the Devils.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Will be available Friday against New Jersey•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Scores team's first goal of season•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Cheap option for Vegas•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Not showing up for home folks•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Back in tow Thursday•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Scratched with injury Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...