Wideman exited Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers in the third period after taking a hard hit from Philadelphia's Radko Gudas, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Gudas received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Wideman, so he'll likely be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety. If Wideman is unavailable for Friday's matchup with New Jersey, the Senators will need to promote a player from the AHL to slot into his spot on the team's third pairing against the Devils.