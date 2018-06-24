Wideman agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Senators on Sunday.

The defenseman is coming off a hamstring injury and missed 66 games this past season, but that didn't stop the club from extending the veteran for one more year, as he has now been cleared to continue all athletic activities. Wideman has been with Ottawa since he went 100th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft; he's since posted 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 156 games.