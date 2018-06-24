Senators' Chris Wideman: Inks extension with Ottawa
Wideman agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Senators on Sunday.
The defenseman is coming off a hamstring injury and missed 66 games this past season, but that didn't stop the club from extending the veteran for one more year, as he has now been cleared to continue all athletic activities. Wideman has been with Ottawa since he went 100th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft; he's since posted 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 156 games.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Out for rest of season•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: May still play this season•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Practices in full Monday•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Still 'a ways' off from return•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Seeking clarity on torn hamstring•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Will have surgery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...