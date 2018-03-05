According to coach Guy Boucher, Wideman (hamstring) has not been ruled out for the season and could still return to action, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Wideman last played Nov. 16 against Pittsburgh when he sustained a ripped hamstring. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman tallied three assists in his previous four outings and seemed poised for a productive 2017-18 campaign. Even if Wideman does suit up this year, the focus is likely more on getting him ready for next season, as the Sens are all but eliminated from the playoffs.