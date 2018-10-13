Wideman scored two goals Saturday, helping his team to a 5-1 home win over the Kings.

Wideman came into this game having scored just 14 goals in his entire career, so this was a rarity for him. Granted, he did score eight points in 16 games last season, but he hasn't shown enough of this to suggest he's ready to step up on the stat sheet. For now, he's probably not worth a spot outside the deepest of leagues.