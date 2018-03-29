Wideman (hamstring) will miss the final six games of the season.

Ottawa's fourth-round (100th overall) draft pick from 2009 reportedly is still in recovery mode after going under the knife to reattach his torn hamstring muscle, with the surgeon recommending that he not play again this season. This seems like a wise decision given that the Senators have no shot at the playoffs. Wideman finishes with eight points (three goals, five assists) and a plus-5 rating through 16 games.