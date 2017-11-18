Senators' Chris Wideman: Out months with torn hamstring
Wideman (hamstring) will be "gone for months," Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Initially, it was believed that Wideman would miss multiple weeks not months, but then again, the defenseman completely ripped his hamstring. Placed on injured reserve per the NHL's official media site, fantasy owners should check back on his status in early 2017. Unfortunately, Senators coach Guy Boucher doesn't know if Wideman will even be able to return this season.
