Senators' Chris Wideman: Out of Friday's lineup
Wideman (neck) will not play in Friday's contest against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Wideman was expected to play after suffering an injury Thursday, but a sore neck surfaced Friday morning and will ultimately hold the blueliner out. As a result, Jack Rodewald will make his NHL debut for the club, but the team will be shorthanded for the contest along the blue line. Wideman will aim at rejoining the lineup Monday against the Canadiens.
