Senators' Chris Wideman: Practices in full Monday
Wideman (hamstring) took to the ice for his first full post-injury practice Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Wideman has been out since Nov. 16, and a report from the Ottawa Sun published Feb. 17 detailed how the defenseman has "a ways to go" before returning to action. Still, this is a clear sign of progress for the man the Senators selected with a fourth-round (100th overall) pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
