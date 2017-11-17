Senators' Chris Wideman: Proving to be efficient playmaker
Wideman tacked on a secondary assist in Thursday's 3-1 home loss to the Penguins.
Look no further if you're seeking a sneaky defenseman to stream in daily fantasy. Wideman is only averaging 11:33 of ice time this season, yet he's operating at a half-point-per-game pace to complement a plus-5 rating. It's going to be extremely difficult for the American blueliner to maintain a shooting percentage of 12.5, but he does get over two minutes of power-play ice time each game to keep him relevant in fantasy games.
