Wideman (lower body) not only will play Thursday night against the Red Wings, but he's expected to see an uptick in power-play time, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, citing Senators coach Guy Boucher.

This development puts Wideman in play as an intriguing value option on a nine-game slate. Ottawa's fourth-round (100th overall) pick from the 2009 draft has two goals and three assists over 17 games this season -- those are pedestrian numbers, but he's also added 24 hits and 20 blocked shots for a decent two-way profile, plus Wideman's team ranks tied for sixth in converting man-advantage opportunities at 27.1 percent.