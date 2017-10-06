Wideman opened the scoring and added an assist in the season opener against Washington.

Wideman isn't known for being an offensive blueliner, so a multi-point season debut was certainly a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners. The 27-year-old is a member of the third defensive pairing, but he's scored at least five goals in each of his last two seasons and plays on the power play. His ability to jump into the rush on occasion and post decent PIM totals make him valuable in some deeper leagues.