Senators' Chris Wideman: Seeking clarity on torn hamstring
Wideman (hamstring) will meet with a surgeon to determine whether he can return this season, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Wideman's torn hamstring is expected to keep him off game ice for 4-to-6 months, and it's already been over a month and a half since the team first learned about the defenseman's prognosis. However, this next appointment should officially determine whether Wideman has a chance of returning at any point in the 2017-18 campaign. Ottawa is near the basement of the Atlantic Division, so there may not be a chance for the two-way skater to set hi near-time sights on playoff competition.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Will have surgery•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Could miss rest of season•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Out months with torn hamstring•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Proving to be efficient playmaker•
-
Senators' Chris Wideman: Back in action Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...