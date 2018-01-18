Wideman (hamstring) will meet with a surgeon to determine whether he can return this season, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Wideman's torn hamstring is expected to keep him off game ice for 4-to-6 months, and it's already been over a month and a half since the team first learned about the defenseman's prognosis. However, this next appointment should officially determine whether Wideman has a chance of returning at any point in the 2017-18 campaign. Ottawa is near the basement of the Atlantic Division, so there may not be a chance for the two-way skater to set hi near-time sights on playoff competition.