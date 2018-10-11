Senators' Chris Wideman: Settling into regular-season action
Wideman skated to a minus-2 rating Wednesday, but he added a pair of hits and three blocked shots in a 7-4 home loss to the Flyers.
Wideman was limited to 66 games last season in large part to needing his hamstring muscle reattached. He has yet to record a point through the first four games of the season, but Ottawa's fourth-round (100th overall) pick from the 2009 draft saw nearly 20 minutes of ice time in his season debut, and he's been around the mid-high-teens in average rink run ever since.
