Wideman is dealing with a stiff neck and thus is a game-time decision for Friday's road game against the Devils, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

In positive news, it's been reported that Wideman has avoided a concussion following his getting hit by Radko Gudas in Thursday's game against the Flyers. His day-to-day label further suggests that the injury isn't all that serious, which is great news as the American rearguard has jumped off to a great start to the hockey year with three goals, two helpers and a plus-6 rating through 10 games.