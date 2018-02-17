Wideman (hamstring) skated prior to Friday's practice, but he still has "a ways" to go before rejoining the team, the Ottawa Sun reports.

Wideman's been limited to 16 games this season, as he went under the knife to repair his torn hamstring. Ottawa's fourth-round pick (100th overall) from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft seems to have a bright future ahead of him; he's physical and had shown tremendous vision on the way to back-to-back 42-assist seasons with the AHL's Senators between 2013-15, but his focus is squarely on getting healthy at the moment.