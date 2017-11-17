Wideman is expected to be out "weeks" after sustaining a ripped hamstring.

Prior to getting hurt in Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Wideman managed to garner an assist in just 8:16 of ice time. The blueliner had been suiting up as a forward for the Senators, as coach Guy Boucher was utilizing 11 forwards and seven defensemen -- a strategy that will likely need to change now that the team will be without Wideman for a an extended chunk of time. While it may not be official yet, the 27-year-old will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot.