Senators' Chris Wideman: Suffers hamstring injury
Wideman is expected to be out "weeks" after sustaining a ripped hamstring.
Prior to getting hurt in Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Wideman managed to garner an assist in just 8:16 of ice time. The blueliner had been suiting up as a forward for the Senators, as coach Guy Boucher was utilizing 11 forwards and seven defensemen -- a strategy that will likely need to change now that the team will be without Wideman for a an extended chunk of time. While it may not be official yet, the 27-year-old will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot.
